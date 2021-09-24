‘It’s the village’s medal’: Courtney Frerichs returns to her roots in Nixa after Summer Olympics

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks Olympian returns to her roots in Nixa this week, and the community had a chance to meet her Thursday.

Courtney Frerichs earned a silver medal last month for the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Weeks later, she broke her personal record and became the first American woman to break the nine-minute barrier in the race at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

Frerichs, a Nixa High School alum, handed out autographs and took photos with fans before Thursday’s varsity soccer game. She says she is thankful for all the support she got from the Nixa community and all around the Ozarks.

“I don’t get anywhere without the support of everyone around me, and this community has been a big part of that,” said Frerichs. “They’ve mentored me, pushed me and supported me, and it’s been a really special part of all of this, so it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t come back and celebrate it with them because this isn’t just my medal. It’s the village’s medal.”

Thursday marked her second appearance in Nixa this week. On Tuesday, she met with the high school cross-country team during a meet. The Nixa School District is holding a special recognition for Frerichs right before the varsity soccer game.

