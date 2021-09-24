Advertisement

Missouri Republicans move to cut Planned Parenthood funds

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers who want to halt all public funds to Planned Parenthood are recommending that the state cancel abortion providers’ Medicaid contracts based on behavior in other states deemed illegal or unethical.  

A Senate committee approved a report with that recommendation on Thursday. Planned Parenthood is Missouri’s sole abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood is already prohibited from using Medicaid funds for abortion except when the mother’s life is in danger or in the cases of rape and incest.

Some lawmakers want to pull all public funds, including those for birth control, sexually transmitted disease treatments, cancer screenings and other health care for low-income women.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.
An incident involving a parent leads to lockdown of schools in Lebanon, Mo.
Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Historic Jefferson Ave. Footbridge to be update, city is accepting bids
Updates in the works for Historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge; City of Springfield accepting bids
Future Farmers of America learned important lessons about safety on the farm.
High school students learn farm safety at event in Springfield
Police surround home in Springfield.
Police say standoff situation ends in Springfield
A few clouds now in the forecast.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable temps to end the week