Police say standoff situation ends in Springfield

Police surround home in Springfield.
Police surround home in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a standoff situation in Springfield ended with no one inside the home.

Officers responded to the home Friday morning on Oak Grove. Officers closed the road from Catalpa to Grand. The home was surrounded by several officers, including SWAT for a time.

Broadway returns to the stage in Springfield