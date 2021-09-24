Advertisement

Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid

The COVID EIDL loan would allow business owners to borrow $2 million for recovery. But some worry about the commitment.
By David Ade and Natalie Grim
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Disaster loans are available for small business owners as the country faces the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic: the Delta variant.

“You can use these funds to invest in your business to get it onto recovery track,” said Veronica Pugin, a senior advisor with the Small Business Administration.

Pugin said the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan—or EIDL program will continue through the end of the year.

She said borrowers can apply to receive up to $2 million from the SBA to help cover pandemic-related expenses. The repayment period is 30 years.

“The repayment terms are much more generous than other expenses and financial demands that we’re seeing businesses grappling with today,” Pugin said.

The SBA has so far approved over 3.8 million loans totaling nearly $260 billion. But some small business owners are wary of the commitment of a loan.

Unlike the earlier Payment Protection Program loans that became grant money during the height of the pandemic, EIDL loans will have to be repaid. Frank Knapp, the co-chair of the nonpartisan group Small Business for America’s Future said that could be more of a burden than aid to some businesses.

“People are less likely to want to take out a loan,” Knapp said. “They may want to just struggle to get by than to owe somebody money.”

Knapp said other government proposals: like the infrastructure package, and child care improvements, can better help address both the financial and labor needs of small businesses.

“All of these programs help put money on Main Street through the people, workers, through families,” He said. “All of that is good for small business.”

But with Congress still debating the infrastructure package in the House, businesses will have to wait a little longer for that relief.

Small business owners can visit sba.gov for information about the EIDL loan and to fill out their application.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
An incident involving a parent leads to lockdown of schools in Lebanon, Mo.
Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town