Springfield Police investigate shots fired Thursday night

(KCRG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police believe the drivers and passengers in a car and SUV got into an argument before shots were fired Thursday night.

A clerk at a nearby gas station called police after hearing the gunfire around 11:00 p.m. Police found shell casings at the intersection of Grand and Douglas.

No one has been taken into custody. Police don’t know if the people in the car and SUV were firing at each other, or if the shots were fired into the air.

