Springfield veterinarian offers tips for preventing seasonal dog allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Allergies in dogs are just as common as allergies in people. During the transition months of fall and spring, allergies can become worse.

Check your furry friend for fleas around their back and belly. They are more common in the fall. Look for signs of flea bites and irritation.

Bathing your dog with oatmeal soap and using a flea comb will help clear them up. Put them on a flea product, which will kill any additional fleas jumping on your dog.

When bathing your dog, do not use people shampoo, baby shampoo, or dish soap. These have harsh chemicals which can further irritate your dog’s skin.

Dr. Phillip Brown, a veterinarian with the Animal Care Center in Springfield, said, “Keep your pet on flea preventative all year long.”

Use a cone if necessary to prevent biting. If a dog bites or licks excessively, their skin may get infected.

Grass and leaves are another culprit for autumn allergies. Rolling in the ground may irritate your dog.

“You could try Benadryl, and it’s an over the counter product,” Dr. Brown said.

Administer 1 milligram per pound of your dog. You can give one to three doses of Benadryl a day. Dr. Brown warns that this is not a guaranteed fix.

If you are concerned about your dog’s allergies you can bring them in for testing. The vet clinic will test your dog for reactions to different irritants, or even take a blood sample. This will help target the specific allergy and provide tailored treatments.

Prescription allergy treatments, such as Apoquel, are effective in relieving allergies. They can be pricey. A 30-day supply will cost you nearly $90.

If your dog is having allergies all year round, Dr. Brown said your dog may be allergic to things inside the house. This could be carpet cleaners, air fresheners, shampoos, or sprays. Take turns eliminating these products to figure out which one your dog is allergic to.

Do not routinely change your dog’s food, this can lead to them developing sensitivities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.