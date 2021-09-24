Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, who was reported missing nearly two months ago.

On Thursday, deputies searched around some properties in rural Dallas County. Police have departed from the scene, but are still investigating the case.

Here is a timeline of events in Rainwater’s disappearance and the investigation:

July 25, 2021 - James Phelps told police the last time he saw Cassidy was on July 25. He said she left in the middle of the night and never came back. While looking at other court documents in regards to Timothy Norton, KY3 learned that Norton was called to the house by James Phelps one day earlier for help in restraining Cassidy Rainwater. He admitted to going and doing so.

August 25 - A family member contacted the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office saying they had not heard or seen Cassidy. The investigation started into looking for Cassidy.

September 16- The FBI contacted Dallas County Sheriff’s department saying they had received an anonymous tip that Cassidy Rainwater was caged up on Phelps’ property. When police followed up on this tip, they found seven photos on Phelps’ phone that led to his arrest. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he still remains.

September 19- Police interviewed Timothy Norton. He said he lived in his car because he was an overload trucker. The address listed for him on online court systems and court documents show the same address as James Phelps’ on Moon Valley Road. Police found some inaccuracies in his story.

September 20- Police brought back Norton to interview him again. That is when he admitted to restraining Cassidy Rainwater back in July.

September 21- Timothy Rainwater was arrested. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail with no bond.

September 23- Police depart from a scene on Moon Valley Drive. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

We will update as more information in the investigation becomes available.

