Battlefield, Mo. police seeking four suspects after series of car break-ins

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Police Department is warning you to be on guard after a recent series of car break-ins.

Police are looking for multiple suspects. Two men and two women are accused in the crimes. Possible suspect vehicles include a black sport bike, a red Dodge truck with an extended cab and a light-colored truck of an unknown make.

The crimes happened between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday. If you have any information or see anything suspicious, contact the Battlefield Police Department.

