Carvana launches delivery service to Springfield, Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carvana, an online-only used-car retailer, is setting a footprint in southwest Missouri.

Carvana is now offering as-soon-as next-day home delivery of cars to residents of the Springfield and Joplin areas. The company announced its expansion to both Missouri markets earlier this week.

Through Carvana, customers can shop for more than 45,000 used cars for sale and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery within five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

“We’ve steadily been increasing our presence in Missouri since launching our first market in the state in 2017, and we are pleased to now offer as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more customers,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO in a news release. “We are confident Springfield area residents will welcome the ease and convenience of The New Way to Buy a Car.”

Carvana operates in more than 300 markets within the United States. The company now operates seven markets in Missouri with expansion to Springfield and Joplin.

The company also offers a loan calculator and trade-in estimator for aspiring customers. For more information on Carvana and its services, CLICK HERE.

