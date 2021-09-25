ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jasper County, Mo. authorities searching for missing man

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man.

Donald Elliott, 52, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at in the 800 block of County Road 65 in Reeds, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Elliott recently had brain surgery that has left a visible deformity on the left side of his head. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says he may be walking toward Sarcoxie and He has also tried to travel to Stott City, Missouri recently.

Elliott is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 147 lbs with brown eyes and salt and pepper beard. He was last seen possibly wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.

