Fair Grove Heritage Reunion Festival prepares for thousands of visitors

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Fair Grove Historical Society will welcome thousands of guests to the town square this weekend for the 44th annual Heritage Reunion Festival.

Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19, but the town is ready to host thousands of expected guests this year.

“We are called the heritage reunion because it is a reunion. When you don’t see someone for a year, it’s nice to have that reunion,” said event co-coordinator Mary Terry. “It’s fun to see people on their tractors and bring their grandchildren with them.”

The festival raises funds to preserve and restore the 1882 mill used to grind grain.

“The mill has been an anchor for our community, and it’s important to us to preserve that heritage. It takes a lot of money and work to reconstruct and run the mill,” said Co-coordinator David Myers.

There will be hundreds of booths for shoppers to enjoy and all the merchandise is handmade. Political booths, flea market, and commercial items are prohibited.

“It’s fun the whole family can enjoy,” said Terry.

The fun things going on during the festival are the parade, learning about the Wommack Mill and seeing how it operates, and of course, food, music, and shopping.

The 2021 Fair Grove Heritage Reunion is located on the town square on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

