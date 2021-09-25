Advertisement

FBI joins search for 2-year-old who disappeared from apartment complex in La.

By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing toddler who disappeared from a residence at an apartment complex on Friday.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, according to WAFB.

She was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, she was at work when she got a call reporting her daughter was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

The FBI is working with local authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office and the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi field office have joined the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last remaining full service gas stations in Springfield is closing next Thursday....
One of Springfield’s last remaining full service gas stations closing next week
Police surround home in Springfield.
No arrests as standoff situation ends following suspected burglary in Springfield
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Michael Frederick Sharp, 36
CATCH-A-CROOK: Watch out for this dangerous Greene County fugitive
Springfield Police investigate shots fired Thursday night

Latest News

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. to partially reopen border crossing at site of cleared Haitian migrant camp
Battlefield, Mo. police seeking four suspects after series of car break-ins
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic