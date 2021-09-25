FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up tomorrow

Skies remain clear tonight and temperatures will drop to the 50s. Things quickly heat up tomorrow. Summer-like temperatures are forecasted Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Warm temperatures return Sunday (KYTV)

Surface high pressure will shift overhead and slowly track eastward throughout the day.The movement of the high pressure will cause the winds to pick up in the afternoon. Southwest winds from 10-15mph are expected with gusts between 20-25mph.

Winds picking up Sunday afternoon (KYTV)

Moisture will increase because of the switch to southerly winds.Monday and Tuesday remain hot under high pressure.An area of note is a low-pressure trough developing over the southwest United States. This trough will start to lift northeastward Tuesday and bring rain chances out to Oklahoma and Kansas.

By about Wednesday night and into Thursday, the surface front will push through our area and we’ll see our rain chances increases. Around a quarter to a half-inch of rain will be the common amount.

Scattered showers and storms by mid-week (KYTV)

There are low chances for rain through Saturday, but this will depend on if another area of low pressure can develop over the southwest and provide the forcing mechanism for the showers.Other than the rain, you can expect a return to more average temperatures on Wednesday, and highs for the second half of the week will sit in the low 80s.

Brief hot stretch then fall temps return (KYTV)

October starts next Friday. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures for the whole month. This doesn’t mean we won’t see fall-like temperatures. The average high for October is in the 70s, so even a few degrees above this will be comfortable.

Above-average temperatures for October (KYTV)

Unfortunately, other than the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, October, in general, looks pretty dry. CPC is also putting us in a region of below-average precipitation.