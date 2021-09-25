FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy, warm & dry Sunday

Summer-like temperatures forecasted today with highs in the upper 80s. Surface high pressure will shift overhead and slowly track eastward throughout the day.

Warm and windy afternoon (KYTV)

The movement of the high pressure will cause the winds to pick up in the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-15mph are expected with gusts between 20-25mph.

Winds picking up by the afternoon (KYTV)

Moisture will increase because of the switch to southerly winds. Due to the winds and dryness of the air there, is a low threat for wildfires. While no burn bans or red flag warnings are in effect, avoid outdoor burning this afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday remain hot under high pressure. Monday temps at or near 90 can be expected. An area of note is a low-pressure trough developing over the southwest United States. This trough will start to lift northeastward Tuesday and bring rain chances out to Oklahoma and Kansas.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and continue through Thursday (KYTV)

By about Wednesday night and into Thursday we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Around a quarter to a half-inch of rain will be the common amount.

There are low chances for rain through Saturday, but this will depend on if another area of low pressure can develop over the southwest and provide the forcing mechanism for the showers. Other than the rain, you can expect a return to more average temperatures on Wednesday, and highs for the second half of the week will sit in the low 80s.