Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy, warm & dry Sunday

Low end risk for fire weather today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer-like temperatures forecasted today with highs in the upper 80s. Surface high pressure will shift overhead and slowly track eastward throughout the day.

Warm and windy afternoon
Warm and windy afternoon(KYTV)

The movement of the high pressure will cause the winds to pick up in the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-15mph are expected with gusts between 20-25mph.

Winds picking up by the afternoon
Winds picking up by the afternoon(KYTV)

Moisture will increase because of the switch to southerly winds. Due to the winds and dryness of the air there, is a low threat for wildfires. While no burn bans or red flag warnings are in effect, avoid outdoor burning this afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday remain hot under high pressure. Monday temps at or near 90 can be expected. An area of note is a low-pressure trough developing over the southwest United States. This trough will start to lift northeastward Tuesday and bring rain chances out to Oklahoma and Kansas.

Rain chances return by Wednesday and continue through Thursday
Rain chances return by Wednesday and continue through Thursday(KYTV)

By about Wednesday night and into Thursday we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Around a quarter to a half-inch of rain will be the common amount.

There are low chances for rain through Saturday, but this will depend on if another area of low pressure can develop over the southwest and provide the forcing mechanism for the showers. Other than the rain, you can expect a return to more average temperatures on Wednesday, and highs for the second half of the week will sit in the low 80s.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
One of the last remaining full service gas stations in Springfield is closing next Thursday....
One of Springfield’s last remaining full service gas stations closing next week
Rogersville woman dies in Friday car crash
Battlefield, Mo. police seeking four suspects after series of car break-ins
Mo. Attorney General discusses opioid settlement
KY3 EXCLUSIVE: Mo. Attorney General discusses advances on $500 million opioid settlement, plus steps still needed to secure funding

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy, warm & dry Sunday
Health officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping.
Teens and vaping: CoxHealth educator explains what parents need to know
The Lebanon School District is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.
Lebanon School District celebrates 150 years, dedicates original buildings
Twelve marching bands from around the Ozarks gathered Saturday to celebrate the return of the...
Twelve schools compete in Ozarks Marching Band Competition