Advertisement

Fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ coming to Netflix in 2022

Courtesy: Netflix
Courtesy: Netflix (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is in the works for next year.

Netflix announced Saturday morning via Twitter that the fourth season of “Ozark” would premiere in 2022, though the exact release date is not yet known.

In addition to the announcement, Netflix released a brief video clip offering a first look into the new season.

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the fictional show is based on the Byrde family’s experiences in the Missouri Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.

“The Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher,” says Netflix in a description of the clip on YouTube.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last remaining full service gas stations in Springfield is closing next Thursday....
One of Springfield’s last remaining full service gas stations closing next week
Police surround home in Springfield.
No arrests as standoff situation ends following suspected burglary in Springfield
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation
Michael Frederick Sharp, 36
CATCH-A-CROOK: Watch out for this dangerous Greene County fugitive
Springfield Police investigate shots fired Thursday night

Latest News

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Jasper County, Mo. authorities searching for missing man
Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Springfield.
Carvana launches delivery service to Springfield, Joplin
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield