Advertisement

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on...
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly from Whit Merrifield in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.

The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.

Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter, one start after allowing seven runs in four innings against the Oakland A’s. Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.

Detroit’s Casey Mize gave up one run on two hits in three innings. Detroit’s best young pitcher is working as an opener to reduce his innings.

The Tigers had their best chance against Hernandez in the first, loading the bases with two outs on a hit batter and two walks. Harold Castro lined out to right, ending the threat.

The Royals made it 1-0 in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Merrifield. The Tigers tied it on Eric Haase’s RBI single off Domingo Tapia (4-0) in the sixth.

Kansas City regained the lead in the seventh against Alex Lange (0-3) when Adalberto Mondesi tripled and scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s single. Niko Goodrum led off the bottom of the inning with a double, but was thrown out going for third.

Kyle Isbel led off the eighth with another triple and scored on Merrifield’s second sacrifice fly of the game.

Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez went 0 for 4, ending his on-base streak at 31 games.

The start of the game was delayed 11 minutes by a lengthy celebration of Miguel Cabera’s 500th home run. Cabrera picked up his 2,980th hit with a single in the sixth inning . He also grounded into a pair of double plays.

MOVES

The Royals placed OF Michael Taylor on the bereavement list and recalled OF Edward Oliveres from Triple-A Omaha.

ILLNESS RETURN

Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth — his first appearance since going on the COVID-19 list on Sept. 4.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday. Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25) will face Jonathan Heasley (0-1, 9.00) of the Royals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
An incident involving a parent leads to lockdown of schools in Lebanon, Mo.
Robber holds up a gas station in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri boy cites self-defense after killing tractor theft suspect with bow & arrow
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
Timeline of events in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater and Dallas County, Mo. investigation

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits a one-run single during the sixth inning in the first...
Cardinals sweep doubleheader with Cubs, match franchise record with 14th straight win
Eight man high school football comes to the Ozarks, as multiple smaller schools are adopting...
Eight-man high school football growing in the Ozarks
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Ozarks Sports Zone’s coverage of Week 5
Silver medalist Courtney Frerichs says thank you to fans in Nixa.
Ozarks Life: An Olympians Homecoming