Live, Life, Well: The best way to handle a sibling rivalry

By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study out of Britain suggests the COVID-19 lockdowns there saw an increase in sibling conflict. The researchers in this case focused on kids with special education needs.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the best way to handle conflict among all siblings. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says parents should first tell the two to work it out away from you. So, don’t get drawn into the battle.

The second thing you should do is look for an unequal balance of power.

“That’s kind of tricky. Because sometimes, for instance, when our children were small, I noticed that my daughter would often cry, and she would make a thing that her brother had hurt her in some way. But in fact, what I discovered after a while, because he was always the one that got in trouble, but I discovered after a while was that she had done something to him first,” advised Dr. Baker.

If you have that situation, Dr. Baker says be thoughtful when talking to the older one. You want to respect their feelings while also teaching them kindness and respect. And, if they absolutely can’t work out disagreements separate them.

Dr. Baker has a podcast on siblings on the Good Dads website.

Live, Life, Well: Sibling Rivalry
