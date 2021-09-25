Missouri AG slams local handling of Agape Boarding School abuse case

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - The attorney general says a local prosecutor is ignoring his advice and going easy on a southwest Missouri Christian boarding school accused of abuse.

The Kansas City Star reports Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked the governor to take him off the case against Agape Boarding School over disagreements with the local prosecutor.

Former students have accused the school of assault and other abuse. In a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, Schmitt said he recommended 65 charges against 22 current and former school staffers.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither has said he plans to go after seven staffers with 14 charges.

