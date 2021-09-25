Advertisement

Missouri State Fair could expand size of fairgrounds

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Fairgrounds could be bigger in the future as organizers hope to split another 400 acres of land with the State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Right now, the Missouri State Fair is held on 375 acres of land. Organizers are hoping, Pettis County the city of Sedalia and the state of Missouri are also involved with a potential purchase. 

Developers are ready to buy the land if the deal doesn’t go through. Officials hope an expansion would put Sedalia on the map for more tourism.

”Our economic impact on tourism right now is $75 million a year,” said Carolyn Crooker from the Sedalia Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Expanding that, being able for us to get national events or national rallies, it would just mean that much more.”

Depending on a match from the State Fair Community College, the state is expecting to spend around $3-4 million on the land. The state also had a chance to buy this same land 10 years ago, but was unable due to a weak economy.

