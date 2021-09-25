Rogersville woman dies in Friday car crash

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville woman died from her injuries in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Jodi Blomenkamp, 49, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Farm Road 164, just west of Rogersville.

Investigators say a truck failed to yield and pulled out in front of Blomenkamp. She crashed into it and her SUV overturned. MSHP says she was pronounced dead at the scene, though the truck driver was not hurt.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 100 fatalities from crashes this year.

