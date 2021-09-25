Advertisement

Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.

The area is taped off, close to the northeastern corner of the intersection. The land, located near the Willow Creek Apartments, is part of an area that temporarily holds stormwater. It’s on private property.

They city of Springfield tells KY3 the owner has been sent a letter notifying them of the problem and the process required to fix it.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

