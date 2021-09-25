Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.

The area is taped off, close to the northeastern corner of the intersection. The land, located near the Willow Creek Apartments, is part of an area that temporarily holds stormwater. It’s on private property.

They city of Springfield tells KY3 the owner has been sent a letter notifying them of the problem and the process required to fix it.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.