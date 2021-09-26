Douglas County Sheriff planning to add a new 911 operating system in October

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County Sheriff will add a new 911 operating system in late October.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is also adding new 911 dispatchers to the team with openings rght now.

Douglas County Sheriff, Chris Degase, said this operating system is much-needed.

“I think Douglas County is one of the few counties still left that doesn’t have 911,” said Degase. “Towards the end of October, we would be implementing the first phase of it, which would be we’d be able to locate cell phone calls.”

The sheriff also said the 911 system would make response times quicker.

“We try to get people to people as quickly as we can,” said Degase. “This is just one of those steps as calls come in. If it pops up a GPS location immediately, if it gives us an address immediately then, we’re able to get the first responders.”

A grant of $750,000 is funding this new service. It will go towards the technology to implement the 911 service.

Typically people have to call the sheriffs office number, but Degase said they are losing critical time in sensitive situations.

“Right now, when someone calls in, especially if we lose contact with them, we have no way of being able to know where they’re at,” said Degase. “There’s a lot of times we get calls and we have no clue where they’re at once we lose service.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s said the 911 service would immediately alert all types of first responders, especially in medical situations. In Douglas County, it can take some time for them to respond to such calls.

Overall, Sheriff Degase said they are confident this service will do great things for the county.

“I think it’s really going to streamline things and make things more efficient,” said Degase. “What’s our end result is just to get to people and quicker and being able to provide a good service to them.”

If you are interested in being a 911 dispatcher, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.