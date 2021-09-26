Lebanon School District celebrates 150 years, dedicates original buildings

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.

On Saturday, the district not only celebrated the exciting milestone, but also honored and memorialized an original building of the district. Alumni came from across the country to celebrate.

“We have people from the 1940s classes. We have people here from 22 states. So alumni have just come out of the woodwork,” said board member Carol Bauer. “I’d say they loved the public schools, and they came to celebrate with us.”

On each side of the monument, there are columns representing the four buildings that were on this campus to Adams, Washington, Wallace and rain buildings.

