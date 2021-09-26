MEET BEARSUN! Man in bear costume stops in Springfield during cross-country walk from Los Angeles to New York

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been driving around southwest Missouri the last few days, you may have noticed something unique.

A man dressed in a bear costume is making his way from Los Angeles to New York City to raise awareness for several causes.

Jesse Larios, known online as Bearsun, has mapped out a nearly-3,000 mile journey on foot. He started his journey nearly 80 days ago. On Sunday afternoon, he officially made his way to Springfield, Missouri.

Viewers tell KY3 they have seen Bearsun along highways and rural roads. He has made several brief stops in southwest Missouri already, including Joplin, Webb City, Carterville and Carthage.

Bearsun has documented his journey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, where he has more than one million followers.

According to his personal website, Bearsun is raising money for the following causes and organizations throughout his journey:

DISABLED COMMUNITY (Villa Esperanza)

CANCER (National Breast Cancer Foundation)

MENTAL HEALTH (Active Minds)

AUTISM (Autism Society for America)

ENVIRONMENTAL (Environmental Defends)

