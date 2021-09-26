Advertisement

Missouri Department of Corrections to resume visits for inmates starting Oct. 1

(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - Visits for inmates in the Missouri Department of Corrections will resume on Oct. 1, regardless of visitor’s vaccination status.

However, the department is strongly encouraging all visitors be vaccinated before visiting, according to an online announcement.

Restrictions are still in place for the health and safety of everyone. Visits must be scheduled in advance. Masks are required, and there will be screening for COVID-19 via temperature checks and occupancy limits.

Inmates can only have two visitors at a time.

