Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It happened again. For the second time in September, another loud sonic boom hit the Ozarks.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. A photo from the department shows the path resulting from the sonic boom. Viewers have called the KY3 newsroom, saying it briefly rattled their homes in Texas and Wright counties.

In a Facebook post, the Mountain Grove Fire Department shared this explanation on the sonic boom:

“Sonic boom is an impulsive noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound -- about 750 mph. An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves.

Any military jets are very capable of hitting these speeds. The military has acknowledged the testing of a new jet called the F-15EX Strike Eagle released in April of 2021. There is a very good chance this what caused our sonic boom today.

The fastest commercial airliner is the 747-8 it hits top speed of 659 mph. Almost 100 mph to slow to hit the need 750 mph for breaking the sound of speed.”

At times, a sonic boom can be heard from hundreds of miles away. Boeing told KY3 earlier this month the booms are generally a result of test flights, which have become normal in the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.