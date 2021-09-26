Advertisement

Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The photo shows a path from the jet producing the boom.(Mountain Grove Fire Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It happened again. For the second time in September, another loud sonic boom hit the Ozarks.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. A photo from the department shows the path resulting from the sonic boom. Viewers have called the KY3 newsroom, saying it briefly rattled their homes in Texas and Wright counties.

In a Facebook post, the Mountain Grove Fire Department shared this explanation on the sonic boom:

“Sonic boom is an impulsive noise similar to thunder. It is caused by an object moving faster than sound -- about 750 mph. An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves.

Any military jets are very capable of hitting these speeds. The military has acknowledged the testing of a new jet called the F-15EX Strike Eagle released in April of 2021. There is a very good chance this what caused our sonic boom today.

The fastest commercial airliner is the 747-8 it hits top speed of 659 mph. Almost 100 mph to slow to hit the need 750 mph for breaking the sound of speed.”

At times, a sonic boom can be heard from hundreds of miles away. Boeing told KY3 earlier this month the booms are generally a result of test flights, which have become normal in the Ozarks.

