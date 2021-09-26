Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
One of the last remaining full service gas stations in Springfield is closing next Thursday....
One of Springfield’s last remaining full service gas stations closing next week
Rogersville woman dies in Friday car crash
Battlefield, Mo. police seeking four suspects after series of car break-ins
Mo. Attorney General discusses opioid settlement
KY3 EXCLUSIVE: Mo. Attorney General discusses advances on $500 million opioid settlement, plus steps still needed to secure funding

Latest News

This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3
Video shows Missouri police officers allowing their dog to bite a man multiple times during an...
FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area