REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report using U.S. Census data shows age demographic trends across the country, noting a few trends in the Springfield, Missouri metropolitan area.

According to the Porch.com report, nearly 41% of Springfield-area population under 30 years old, which is the 17th largest rate among US midsize metropolitan areas. The report says around 170,000 people in the metropolitan area are under 30 years old.

Nationally, people under age 30 account for around 38% of the population, according data from U.S. Census Bureau data cited in the report. While the U.S. population is aging as a whole, the report says more affordable cities, including Springfield, have become popular among younger age groups.

Researchers also calculated the cost of living (compared to average), the median cost of a one-bedroom rental, and median earnings for full-time workers under 30. According to the report, the cost of living for the age group in the Springfield-area is 14% lower than average, the median cost of a one-bedroom rental is $631 and the median earnings for full-time workers under 30 is $30,000

