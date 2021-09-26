Advertisement

Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Rogersville accused of illegally operating a daycare, which resulted in the death of an infant in her care, will be back in a Greene County courtroom Monday.

Cheri Beason is facing 34 criminal charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Investigators say Beason put one person in charge to watch more than 20 children in August of 2017. During that time, Brynlee Jones, a 4-month-old girl, died from what investigators call “unsafe sleeping.”

A second woman, Beason’s daughter, Danielle Gerdes, faces the same charges. Those charges were filed nearly a year after the baby’s death.

Both women will be in front of a judge Monday for a pre-trial conference. They are currently out of jail on bond.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the pair by the child’s parents was settled for $300,000 back in 2018.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Rogersville daycare operator faces 34 felony charges involving children

