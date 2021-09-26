Advertisement

Teens and vaping: CoxHealth educator explains what parents need to know

Health officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping.
Health officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping.

Using e-cigarettes as a teen can lead to many health issues, including respiratory problems and delayed brain development. More and more teens are becoming addicted to vaping.

“It’s an epidemic in our schools,” said CoxHealth Community Educator Jim Brawner. “I know it doesn’t seem like that, but in the year 2019, 27.5% of U.S. high schoolers vaped in the last 30 days. That’s one in every four. In fact, the number of adolescents vaping is higher than the percentage of adults smoking.”

Health officials want parents to talk with their teens about the dangers of vaping. Some of these dangers include lung and respiratory issues, delayed brain development and increased likelihood of complications if their child is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials also want parents to know the warning signs that their child may be struggling with addiction.

“Watch out for behavior change,” said Brawner. “The more addicted they are, the more personality shift you’ll get with your with your child. Also, being alone, more door-shut.”

Parents should have conversations with their teens about the dangers of all tobacco use, including e-cigarettes. For more information on the dangers of vaping click here.

