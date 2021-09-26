TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in the westbound lanes.
Authorities are currently investigating the crash and working to divert traffic. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but an Ozarks Traffic cam appears to show a significant backup.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible. We will update as more information becomes available.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.