TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford

Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in the westbound lanes.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in the westbound lanes.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and working to divert traffic. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but an Ozarks Traffic cam appears to show a significant backup.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible. We will update as more information becomes available.

