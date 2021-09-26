TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in the westbound lanes.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and working to divert traffic. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but an Ozarks Traffic cam appears to show a significant backup.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible. We will update as more information becomes available.

