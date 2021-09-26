Twelve schools compete in Ozarks Marching Band Competition

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Twelve marching bands from around the Ozarks gathered Saturday to celebrate the return of the Ozarks Marching Band Competition.

Tom Meyer, the director of band for Ozark High School, says the competition is one of the first festivals of the year, and they’re glad everybody’s performing again after the pandemic caused various restrictions last year.

“We’re just happy to be back again and doing this and bringing all the kids in,” said Meyer. “I think the kids are really excited to be performing. And so it’s just, it’s just fun to be back at it. Have the kids performing and the parents helping out and then all that stuff. So we’re just we’re just happy to be doing it.”

There is not a state marching band title in Missouri, so Meyer says this competition allows the bands to get feedback from judges.

