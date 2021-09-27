Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office shows fentanyl...
Officials seize more than 9.5 million lethal fake pills in 2021, warn of alarming increase
Missouri Department of Transportation starts new sidewalk and pedestrian signal project in Hollister, Mo. next week
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious...
Judge sentences Camden County man accused of burning child in bathtub
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Starting Monday, October 4 the Missouri Department of Transportation will start a new project...
Missouri Department of Transportation starts new sidewalk & pedestrian signal project in Hollister, Mo. next week