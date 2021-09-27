Consumer Reports: Boppy loungers recalled after infant deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A popular brand of infant loungers are being recalled. Over three million Boppy loungers are being called back because they’re tied to eight infant deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging parents to immediately stop using three loungers made by Boppy: the Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger, and the Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Boppy Lounger. They’re being recalled almost a year after the CPSC issued a warning to not let infants sleep on products like these.

“When babies are left unattended or sleeping on these products, they may roll over or their heads may fall in a way that can block their airway and lead to suffocation,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, with Consumer Reports.

In the recall announcement, Boppy says it “is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies…” and also said that “the lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

Consumer Reports’ Rachel Rabkin Peachman has been reporting on safety concerns around infant products for years. Her investigation published last October revealed at least 28 infant deaths from 2012 to 2018 tied to nursing pillows and baby loungers -- yet the loungers were still being sold.

“Parents deserve to know immediately if their baby might be at risk. Boppy should have acted faster and the CPSC should hold them accountable. To keep something like this from happening in the future, parents need Congress to strengthen the CPSC’s ability to warn the public about hazardous products and take quick, forceful action when people are at risk,” said Oriene Shin, Consumer Reports Safety Advocate.

So, how can you keep your baby safe? -- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies be put to bed only in products that meet federal safety requirements for infant sleep, such as a bassinet, crib, or play yard.

“Babies should sleep alone in their own space, on a firm flat surface that is free of soft bedding or restraints,” said Shin.

Boppy is offering a full refund as part of the recall. So if you have a Boppy you can call The Boppy Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 or go to their website, www.boppy.com and click “Recall, Safety Alert” for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.