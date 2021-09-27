Advertisement

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the identity or the motivations of the man.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity.”

The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time in meet-and-greets with members of the public. Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A little over six months before France’s next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

Latest News

This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II...
Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than $900,000
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Missouri health leaders keeping monoclonal antibody infusion centers open a little longer
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers