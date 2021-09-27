Furniture store of 74 years to close in Marshall, Ark.

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - The owner of Roten’s Furniture announced it will close at the end of the year, if not sooner.

The owners cited health concerns and the desire to pursue retirement as the main reasons.

Roten’s Furniture originally opened its primary location on the Marshall square 74 years ago. Since then it has served thousands of customers throughout the Ozarks.

”Roten’s is really a backbone of the community,” said Sandy Passmore, a Marshall resident who has worked alongside Roten’s for decades. “We’ve got a lot of people that pretty much just come here to shop at Rottens.”

Bob Roten and his wife Rose have had a lot to do with that success. The two took over the business from Bob’s father in 1982.

“We deliver and advertise within a 100-125 mile radius so we have a lot of business that way,” Roten explained. “There isn’t enough business within Marshal for us to have made it this long, but we have a lot of orders from people in Harrison, Little Rock, even Branson.”

Interestingly enough, they’ve even done projects for Hank Williams Jr. During their time as owners, they’ve seen a lot of change.

”Business has evolved a lot over the years,” Roten explained. “Internet has naturally revolutionized what the retail business is.”

But now the biggest change of all, Roten’s will be closing its doors for good. Don’t be mistaken, business is booming, but the owners say it is time for the next thing.

”We love traveling, we just wanna get out,” said Roten. “I need to get some medical attention to my back, then we just want to travel and see the world.”

Without a doubt, they will be missed. The furniture retailer expanded to four separate buildings on the Marshall square.

”This place and other areas around are gonna miss it when we’re gone,” said Passmore. " So many people have told me it’s so sad and that they hate to see it leave.”

“You know it’s a bittersweet thing,” said Roten. “It just gets to be a time in your life that you have to do what you think is best to do, but it is something that we’re gonna miss and we’re gonna miss the customers.”

The furniture retailer is currently working on consolidating inventory down to its main store. All items are currently on sale. According to Roten’s owner, they plan to stay open until the end of the year or until their inventory is gone.

