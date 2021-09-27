Greene County Commission looks for solutions to Turner Creek flooding

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Flooding has been an on-going issue for homeowners near Turner Creek on the east side of Greene County. Commissioner John Russell said over the years gravel has piled up along the creek forming a dam. So every time there’s a significant amount of rain it causes flooding on the low water bridge on Farm Road 196.

Russell said in partnership with the highway department and resource management, the county will remove the gravel. He said this was done in 2017.

”This overpass has been here for a very, very long time,” said Russell. “It is certainly much more cost effective to protect what we have and to do all we can to increase the longevity of what we have. If something new were built it would certainly cost several million dollars. So for the foreseeable future we’re trying to protect the resources that we currently have.”

Homeowner George Mitchell has lived up the road all of his life. He said there’s always a longer route to take if the bridge floods, but it’s an inconvenience.

”Gravel, if it washes off the bridge then we go scrape it off,” said Mitchell. “We’ve had to do that on occasion but very seldom. We’re afraid that the gravel will plug the water flow underneath the bridge and we will basically lose the bridge.”

Mitchell said he built a walking bridge over the creek many years ago to make sure he could get across when the creek flooded.

