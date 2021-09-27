Advertisement

Judge sentences Camden County man accused of burning child in bathtub

Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious...
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Camden County man after he pleaded guilty to charges involving the burning of an infant in a bathtub.

A judge sentenced Samuel Webster to seven years in prison.

Deputies began investigating Webster on Feb. 15 after his child was treated for substantial burns to the body. The sheriff’s office says the child was burned while in a bathtub.

Investigators say the baby was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach on Feb. 14 with apparent lower-body burns, including the legs, buttocks, abdomen. The child was then transferred to a medical trauma burn unit in Springfield in serious condition.

Investigators say a family member told the nursing staff Webster bathed the child in lukewarm water and when he dried the child, there was peeling on the foot. In a follow-up interview with investigators on Feb. 16, Webster said the burn was from a combination of Aloe sun relief cream and diaper rash cream. Investigators say a Mercy Springfield trauma doctor later ruled on Feb. 16 “the patient’s burn wounds were consistent with what appear to be non-accidental trauma.”

