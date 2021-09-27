Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Terrier mix found tangled up in a bush

This Terrier mix was found on west Warren in Springfield
This Terrier mix was found on west Warren in Springfield(KYTV)
By Leigh Moody
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog found himself in tough situation.

This dog was found last Monday, tangled up in a bush so badly, he couldn’t get out.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we received a call from some city workers that they had found him tangled in a bush in the 1400 block of west Warren. He was on a tether, like a tie out cable, that had gotten tangled in the roots of the bush.”

Doss isn’t sure how long the dog had been stuck there, but it was long enough, that someone had left some food out for him that had started to go moldy, so at least a few days.

Animal control cut him loose and despite the ordeal, he’s in good shape.

He has a nice leather collar and tie out was an expensive one. They think he’s some kind of Terrier/Lab mix, about two to three years old.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals at the shelter right now.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click the link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's lost and found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

Latest News

Police arrest 2 wanted for robbery on Drury University campus Monday
Curtis Trent/Missouri House of Representatives
Springfield House member Curtis Trent announces run for state senate
Police arrest driver for a drunk driving crash in West Plains parking lot
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros