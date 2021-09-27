Leigh’s Lost and Found: Terrier mix found tangled up in a bush

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog found himself in tough situation.

This dog was found last Monday, tangled up in a bush so badly, he couldn’t get out.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we received a call from some city workers that they had found him tangled in a bush in the 1400 block of west Warren. He was on a tether, like a tie out cable, that had gotten tangled in the roots of the bush.”

Doss isn’t sure how long the dog had been stuck there, but it was long enough, that someone had left some food out for him that had started to go moldy, so at least a few days.

Animal control cut him loose and despite the ordeal, he’s in good shape.

He has a nice leather collar and tie out was an expensive one. They think he’s some kind of Terrier/Lab mix, about two to three years old.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals at the shelter right now.

If you need to submit a lost or found animal, click the link to the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.

