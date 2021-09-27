Advertisement

Missouri Department of Transportation starts new sidewalk & pedestrian signal project in Hollister, Mo. next week

By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, October 4, the Missouri Department of Transportation will start a new project to install sidewalks and improve pedestrian signals on Business Route 65.

The sidewalk project starts at College of the Ozarks and works its way down to the interchange at Business Route 65 and Birch Street.

Hollister resident Terri Huffman says these changes are needed in this area.

“I live down the road and with all the traffic getting busier and busier, I think it would help with sidewalks for my son. He walks down to the store from the top of the hill and it would make it a lot easier with sidewalks,” Terri Huffman said.

Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer Johnny Teegardin says this project will help those living in Hollister easily access businesses in the community.

”There’s a lot of development that’s done in place since we built that interchange and I know the students at the College of the Ozarks and the number of people that utilize the businesses in the area it ties it all together,” Johnny Teegardin said.

Teegardin says MoDOT will also be adding a right-hand turn lane on Birch Street.

”It ultimately reconfigures that intersection to become what we call a flashing yellow arrow,” Teegardin said.

The sidewalks will be continuous starting at College of the Ozarks and crossing through different traffic sections along the interchange.

”Trying to cross it as a pedestrian would be pretty complicated, but with all the enhancements were doing with the raised sidewalks along the shoulders on the south side of the interchange, it will make a huge difference for the safety of pedestrians,” Teegardin said.

He says drivers should prepare for shoulder closures on Business 65 next week.

”They’ll see some barricades that barricade off the shoulders so people don’t access the sidewalk before they’re ready,” said Teegardin.

With any work zone, he says drivers need to buckle up and put their phones down.

”Pay attention when you go through there, even though they’re working on the shoulder, there may be times we have to close a lane so you may have to make some adjustments, but if you stay off the phone while you’re going through the work zone it will be easy to navigate,” said Teegardin.

The project will cost $593,474 and is expected to be completed by December.

