Missouri health leaders keeping monoclonal antibody infusion centers open a little longer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services plans to keep monoclonal antibody infusion centers across the state open a little longer.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center and other health providers offer the treatment in Springfield, though its site at Kansas and Grand shut down. State health officials have more than a half dozen monoclonal antibody infusion sites open across the state, offering the treatment free of charge. The federal government covers the cost. The state extended the contract to keep the infusion sites across the state open for another 30 days.

The first site opened in Springfield. At those state infusion centers, more than 2,000 patients received the treatment. State health officials say those patients shared positive accounts of the results. The company doing the treatment follows up with them after two days, then seven days afterward. The state says those at the treatment sites believe the monoclonal antibody infusions prevent hospitalizations.

“We feel like it’s a really important treatment to have available, and we feel like it’s impactful in terms of patient outcomes and outcomes on our healthcare system,” said Paula Nickelson, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “it’s part of a package. People need to continue to look at vaccination, whether that’s appropriate for them, with their respective healthcare providers, continue to social distance, continue to use masks.”

Jordan Valley Community Health Center offers the monoclonal antibody infusion at its Express Care clinic in Springfield, as well as locations in Lebanon and Hollister. Patients with a positive COVID-19 test interested in treatment can call 1-833-873-2826 to learn if they may qualify.

