Advertisement

Missouri State Supreme Court to rule on abortion initiative maneuver

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about whether Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft used an unconstitutional set of laws last year to derail an effort to put the state’s new abortion restrictions on the ballot for a public vote.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case stems from a lower court ruling in December that Ashcroft should have given proponents more time to circulate their proposed ballot initiative. Ashcroft didn’t approve the referendum effort until mid-August, giving supporters two weeks to collect 100,000 signatures.

The attorney general says the current deadlines are a needed guardrail for the initiative petition process. The arguments are set for Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

Latest News

Missouri health leaders keeping monoclonal antibody infusion centers open a little longer
Missouri health leaders keeping monoclonal antibody infusion centers open a little longer
Missouri health leaders keeping monoclonal antibody infusion centers open a little longer
This Terrier mix was found on west Warren in Springfield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Terrier mix found tangled up in a bush
Police arrest 2 wanted for robbery on Drury University campus Monday