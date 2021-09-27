MoDOT explains future plans to expand parts of I-44 in Springfield to six lanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has unveiled a plan to expand parts of I-44 in Springfield.

MoDOT has secured partial funding to expand parts of I-44 into six lanes.

MoDOT’s southwest district design engineer, John Sanders, said crews will start the project in Springfield.

“MoDOT is working on the design for a project to six-lane highway on I-44, from Glenstone Avenue to Route 65,” said Sanders.

Engineers said they will add two additional lanes with a concrete barrier in the middle to expand to six lanes.

Sanders said the piece from Glenstone Avenue to U.S. 65 has a price tag in the millions. Future pieces, including upgrades from Glenstone Avenue to Kansas Expressway, will cost more.

“That piece is a little over $11 million from Glenstone to Kansas Expressway” said Sanders. “That piece is a little more than double that price [of Glenstone to Route 65]. We do not have funding secured for that as of yet.”

Sanders also said more lanes means more ways for drivers to be safe.

“With that increased capacity, we’ve got more area out there, more lanes out there for people to drive in to be spaced out in and increase our safety of our traveling public there,” said Sanders.

When it comes to recent sinkhole problems on I-44 near West Bypass, Sanders said MoDOT has taken everything into consideration when planning for these projects.

“All that stuff’s considered and taken into consideration as we work through the design of that project,” said Sanders. “Also on that same time too, we work through our environmental section, environmental side of things for every project that we that we build.”

Overall, the entire project is expected to cost around $40 million. MoDOT hopes to break ground by 2024.

