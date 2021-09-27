Advertisement

MSHP looking for possible witness in Pulaski County homicide case

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for a woman who may have been a witness to a homicide earlier this month.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for a woman who may have been a witness to a homicide earlier this month.

MSHP says Cherie Kelley may know information that could help authorities with a death investigation in Dixon.  She is known to travel around Crocker, Dixon and the St. Robert area.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 573-774-6196.

The Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor has filed a murder charge against one man in the death investigation from Sept. 17. Brandon Veasman faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mark Ethington.

The case remains under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

