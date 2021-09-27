Police arrest 2 wanted for robbery on Drury University campus Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two wanted for a robbery on the Drury University campus in Springfield Monday.

Drury University sent students a security advisory around 8 a.m.

Officers responded to the report of the robbery north of Smith Hall and Calhoun Street. Police arrested the two suspects around 9:30 a.m. Police say there is no threat to the campus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.