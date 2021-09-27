Advertisement

Police arrest driver for a drunk driving crash in West Plains parking lot

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver accused in a drunk driving crash in a parking lot injuring one in West Plains Sunday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the crash in the 1300 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling through a parking lot when it hit a parked 2010 Explorer. The driver first said the sunshine got into his eyes. Officers then smelled an odor of alcohol. Investigators say the driver admitted to drinking a couple of beers.

Police say the driver had a suspended license for alcohol-related offenses. Police did not release the name of the driver as charges are pending.

The driver of the parked Explorer suffered head, neck, and arm pain. Emergency crews transported him to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

Latest News

Police arrest 2 wanted for robbery on Drury University campus Monday
Curtis Trent/Missouri House of Representatives
Springfield House member Curtis Trent announces run for state senate
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros
Flooding has been an on-going issue for homeowners near Turner Creek on the east side of Greene...
Greene County Commission looks for solutions to Turner Creek flooding