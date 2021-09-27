Police arrest driver for a drunk driving crash in West Plains parking lot

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver accused in a drunk driving crash in a parking lot injuring one in West Plains Sunday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the crash in the 1300 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling through a parking lot when it hit a parked 2010 Explorer. The driver first said the sunshine got into his eyes. Officers then smelled an odor of alcohol. Investigators say the driver admitted to drinking a couple of beers.

Police say the driver had a suspended license for alcohol-related offenses. Police did not release the name of the driver as charges are pending.

The driver of the parked Explorer suffered head, neck, and arm pain. Emergency crews transported him to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.

