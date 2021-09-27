Advertisement

Sonic boom again: Greene Co. Emergency Management confirms another sonic boom midday Monday

The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers in Springfield and around the Ozarks felt another loud sonic boom Monday morning.

The Greene County Emergency Management Office confirms a sonic boom happened around 11:40 a.m. from a Boeing test flight. Viewers say they felt it from Springfield and beyond, including the Branson area. Many report the boom rattled pictures and windows.

The military and Boeing have acknowledged the testing of a new jet, the F-15EX Strike Eagle. The aircraft can easily break the sound barrier. Boeing has confirmed several test flights in the last few months.

At times, a sonic boom can be heard from hundreds of miles away.

The Springfield Cardinals did have this interesting take on this latest boom.

