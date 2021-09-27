Springfield House member Curtis Trent announces run for state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield House member Curtis Trent announced Monday his candidacy for Missouri’s 20th Senate District.

The district covers Greene and Christian Counties. State Senator Eric Burlison announced a run for Congress earlier this summer, leaving the seat open.

A fifth-generation Missourian, Trent started government as a policy advisor for Congressman Billy Long in Washington D.C. He returned home to the private sector to practice law. He won his first term in the Missouri House in November 2016, representing District 133.

Trent says he has established himself as a conservative leader, fighting to protect personal liberty, promoting a stronger economy, and ensuring personal safety.

“We have a great life here in southwest Missouri, but it is under attack by outside cultural and political forces,” Rep. Trent said. “I have fought to make sure our state is protecting us from coastal elites who are using the federal government to force their values on us. I will always work to make sure that the people’s government in Jefferson City puts Missouri first.”

Trent sponsored legislation strengthening the state’s Amber Alert system called ‘Hailey’s Law.’ The law was named after Hailey Owens. He also sponsored legislation to stop frivolous lawsuits he says impacts jobs. In the Senate, Trent says he plans to focus on several key issues including protecting our privacy rights.

“Big technology companies have collected information on our most sensitive medical, financial and personal data, then sold it to whoever is willing to pay for it,” said Rep. Trent. “Our children have no idea of the information that is being collected on them before they ever graduate high school. Information that may deny them future jobs or home loans for the rest of their life. Congress has failed to protect privacy rights for Missourians, so we must lead the fight to restore our rights.”

Trent is the first candidate to declare for the 20th Senate District.

