Advertisement

Teenager from Ava, Mo. dies after fall from Buffalo National River trail

The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National...
The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail. (Courtesy: Buffalo National River)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. – A teenager from Ava, Missouri died from a fall near the Lost Valley Trail at Buffalo National River on Saturday.

The fall happened near Eden Falls Cave on the Lost Valley Trail.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was hiking with a large group from his church when he left the established trail near Eden Falls Cave and scrambled up the steep hillside near the cave entrance. After losing his footing, the teenager fell approximately 20 feet sustaining traumatic head and spinal injuries.
Witnesses conducted CPR and rendered first aid until emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Lifesaving efforts by paramedics were unsuccessful.

”The park staff and I extend our deepest condolences to this young man’s family and friends,” said park superintendent Mark Foust. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved and to the communities affected by such a tragedy. We are thankful for those who assisted during the incident, including the first responders, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center ambulance staff, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Ponca Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, Mennonite Disaster Service, and the BUFFSAR volunteers.”

The terrain in Buffalo National River can be rugged and steep. Off-trail travel is often dangerous, and we ask visitors to please stay on established trails to avoid injury.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sinkholes have opened up in south Springfield near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
Two sinkholes open up in south Springfield
Rogersville woman, facing 34 felony charges for illegal operation of daycare, returns to court Monday
Drivers may see significant traffic delays along Interstate 44 near Strafford after a crash in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant traffic delays along I-44 near Strafford
The Mountain Grove Fire Department reported a sonic boom from the region Sunday morning. The...
Officials report sonic boom in Mountain Grove, Mo. area
REPORT: Nearly 40% of Springfield population under 30 years old, 17th largest among US midsize metros

Latest News

DEA reports a sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, meth
Missouri plans to test deer for COVID-19 this hunting season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs blaming only themselves for turnover-prone 1-2 start
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings during the...
Umpire provides explanation for wild play in Cardinals-Cubs