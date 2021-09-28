Advertisement

1 of 2 accused in the kidnapping of woman in Dallas County appears before a judge

James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One of two men accused in the kidnapping case of a Dallas County woman appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton were both set to appear in court Tuesday in Dallas County.

Phelps ended up not needing to appear. A judge set his court date for Tuesday, October 5 at the Dallas County Jail.

Timothy Norton appeared via video from the Greene County Jail. The Dallas County Sheriff tells KY3 it is in part to keep the two separate.

Timothy Norton does not have a public defender.

